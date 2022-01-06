Africa: Comoros - the Coelacanths First Swim

Comoros had written history by qualifying to the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations for the first time. They are eyeing more now.
Nickname: The Coelacanths
Participation No. 1
Record: N/A
Qualifiers:
Togo 0-1 Comoros
Comoros 0-0 Egypt
Kenya 1-1 Comoros
Comoros 2-1 Kenya
Comoros 0-0 Togo
Egypt 4-0 Comoros
Coach: Amir Abdou
Country: Comoros
Date of Birth: 08.06.1972
"We will have to be very serious and attentive against these very high level opponents. We will try to do our best, and for us, it is a great pleasure to participate in this AFCON for the first time. It is a pride and an honour to represent the Comoros for this competition. We have nothing to lose."
Players to watch
El Fardou Ben Mohamed (32) Forward, Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)
Faïz Selemani (28) Forward, KV Kortrijk (Netherlands)
Youssouf M'Changama (31) Midfielder, En Avant Guingamp (France)