Africa: Comoros - the Coelacanths First Swim

Comoros - the Coelacanths First Swim

6 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Comoros had written history by qualifying to the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations for the first time. They are eyeing more now.

Nickname: The Coelacanths

Participation No. 1

Record: N/A

Qualifiers:

Togo 0-1 Comoros

Comoros 0-0 Egypt

Kenya 1-1 Comoros

Comoros 2-1 Kenya

Comoros 0-0 Togo

Egypt 4-0 Comoros

Coach: Amir Abdou

Country: Comoros

Date of Birth: 08.06.1972

"We will have to be very serious and attentive against these very high level opponents. We will try to do our best, and for us, it is a great pleasure to participate in this AFCON for the first time. It is a pride and an honour to represent the Comoros for this competition. We have nothing to lose."

Players to watch

El Fardou Ben Mohamed (32) Forward, Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)

Faïz Selemani (28) Forward, KV Kortrijk (Netherlands)

Youssouf M'Changama (31) Midfielder, En Avant Guingamp (France)

