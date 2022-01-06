Africa: Panthers in a Tough Mission

Gabon Panthers are facing a tough mission when they return to the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations after missing on the last edition.
Nickname: The Panthers
Participation No. 8
Record: Quarterfinals (1996, 2012)
Qualifiers:
DR Congo 0-0 Gabon
Gabon 2-1 Angola
Gabon 2-1 Gambia
Gambia 2-1 Gabon
Gabon 3-0 DR Congo
Angola 2-0 Gabon
Coach: Patrice Neveu
Country: France
Date of Birth: 29.03.1954
" I know that with the team that we have, there is the potential to go to the next round, that will be the main objective. Our group is balanced. I don't want to make predictions, but I know what we have the team for."
Players to watch
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (32) Forward, Arsenal FC (England)
Denis Bouanga (27) Forward, Saint Etienne (France)
Jim Allevinah (26) Forward, Clermont Foot (France)