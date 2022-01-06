Africa: Panthers in a Tough Mission

6 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Gabon Panthers are facing a tough mission when they return to the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations after missing on the last edition.

Nickname: The Panthers

Participation No. 8

Record: Quarterfinals (1996, 2012)

Qualifiers:

DR Congo 0-0 Gabon

Gabon 2-1 Angola

Gabon 2-1 Gambia

Gambia 2-1 Gabon

Gabon 3-0 DR Congo

Angola 2-0 Gabon

Coach: Patrice Neveu

Country: France

Date of Birth: 29.03.1954

" I know that with the team that we have, there is the potential to go to the next round, that will be the main objective. Our group is balanced. I don't want to make predictions, but I know what we have the team for."

Players to watch

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (32) Forward, Arsenal FC (England)

Denis Bouanga (27) Forward, Saint Etienne (France)

Jim Allevinah (26) Forward, Clermont Foot (France)

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X