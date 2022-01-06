Africa: Time for Atlas Lions to Roar

6 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Moroccan Atlas Lions have just one TotalEnergies AFCON to their name. They believe now it's their time to roar again.

Nickname: Atlas Lions

Participation No. 18

Record: Champions (1976)

Qualifiers:

Morocco 0-0 Mauritania

Burundi 0-3 Morocco

Morocco 4-1 Central African Republic

Central African Republic 0-2 Morocco

Mauritania 0-0 Morocco

Morocco 1-0 Burundi

Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic

Country: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Date of Birth: 15.05.1952

"We have to prepare well to face the three teams in the group: Ghana, Gabon, and the Comoros. Although Morocco are favorites to reach the second round, you have to prepare well and play with a lot of ambition and determination to go as far as possible."

Players to watch

Ayoub El Kaabi (28) Forward, Hatayspor (Turkey)

Ryan Mmaee (24) Forward, Ferencvàros (Hungary)

Achraf Hakimi (23) Defender, Paris Saint Germain (France)

