Africa: Time for Atlas Lions to Roar

The Moroccan Atlas Lions have just one TotalEnergies AFCON to their name. They believe now it's their time to roar again.
Nickname: Atlas Lions
Participation No. 18
Record: Champions (1976)
Qualifiers:
Morocco 0-0 Mauritania
Burundi 0-3 Morocco
Morocco 4-1 Central African Republic
Central African Republic 0-2 Morocco
Mauritania 0-0 Morocco
Morocco 1-0 Burundi
Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic
Country: Bosnia and Herzegovina
Date of Birth: 15.05.1952
"We have to prepare well to face the three teams in the group: Ghana, Gabon, and the Comoros. Although Morocco are favorites to reach the second round, you have to prepare well and play with a lot of ambition and determination to go as far as possible."
Players to watch
Ayoub El Kaabi (28) Forward, Hatayspor (Turkey)
Ryan Mmaee (24) Forward, Ferencvàros (Hungary)
Achraf Hakimi (23) Defender, Paris Saint Germain (France)