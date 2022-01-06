Zimbabwe: Man (30) Rapes Minor

6 January 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Andrew Muvishi

A 30-year-old man who allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl from Goromonzi appeared before Marondera magistrate yesterday facing rape charges.

The man denied the rape allegations saying the minor consented to sexual intercourse. The court led by Memory Katsande heard that on December 19 last year the accused proposed love the complainant.

On December 26 the man and the minor attended a Nyau dance ceremony at night before later proceeding to the accused's place of residence where they allegedly spent the night together.

It is further alleged that he had consensual intercourse twice before he released her the following morning.

The girl later told her sister about her experience the previous night before the sister reported the matter to the parents who then reported to the police, leading to the man's arrest.

The man is expected back in court on January 20 for the continuation of trial.

