Nigeria: Uma Ukpai Theology School Gets NUC's Approval to Run BA Religious Studies

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted approval to Uma Ukpai School of Theology (UUST), Uyo, Akwa Ibom, affiliated to the University of Uyo to run BA Religious Studies programme.

The approval was conveyed to the Vice Chancellor of UNIYO via a letter dated October 27th, 2021 and signed by the Director of Academic Planning of NUC, Dr. N.B. Saliu.

It reads: "I am directed to inform the VC that the Executive Secretary has considered and approved the establishment of the under listed programme, to be run in the main campus of the institution with effective from 2020/2021 academic session."

The approval by the commission followed a successful Resource Verification Assessment visit to the school by a panel which assessed the proposed course and facilities.

The news excited the school, just as arrangements have also been completed to admit students and commence the programmes this academic session.

The Registrar of Uma Ukpai School of Theology, Mrs. Eunice Madu, said the institution is a citadel of learning with the vision to produce leaders who are passionate for the glory of God and the development of just and inclusive societies.

Madu explained that the school, founded by the renowned evangelist, Rev. (Dr.) Uma Ukpai in 2009, has produced men and women who have become relevant in society by doing exploits for God.

She added: "In 2009, the school matriculated 36 students and in 2011, it successfully graduated her first set of 36 students. Her maiden convocation was held on June 11, 2011 at the college campus, Victory Cathedral, Edet Akpan Avenue, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

"On June 1, 2017, the school started the process of affiliation with the University of Uyo and on July 31, 2019 during the 115th meeting of Senate, the approval was granted. This major milestone was communicated to UUST in a letter dated 26th August, 2019.

"Consequently, on 18th October, 2019, the school successfully signed the Memorandum of Understanding with UNIYO on the affiliation, thereby paving the way for a three-man team from National Universities Commission, NUC together with an affiliation team from the university to visit Uma Ukpai School of Theology, Uyo, for Resource Verification Exercise on September 8th, 2021."

According to her, the team inspected staff offices, classrooms, library, recreational facilities, clinic and hostel. Madu noted that the response was positive and UUST is delighted to have received the official approval letter dated October 27th, 2021.

The registrar said the school has a conducive environment as well as spacious and well equipped classrooms for teaching and learning, noting: "There is also a well equipped functional Computer School, white board and projectors for easy learning. The library section has over 5,000 books, reference section and e-Library houses over two million e-books in every field of life."

On recreational facilities, Madu said UUST has a table tennis board, a volley ball court and football pitch. She noted that on September 30th, 2021, the students and staff had a friendly match at the football pitch because "all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy."

Madu expressed gratitude to proprietor, Rev. (Dr.) Uma Ukpai, for his financial support and also for giving the staff and students the platform to serve, stating: "UUST is doing very well and the numbers are increasing daily."