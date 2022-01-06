Zimbabwe: Timb Reviews Seedlings Destruction Dates

6 January 2022
The Herald (Harare)

The Tobacco Industry Marketing Board (TIMB) has postponed the original date of destroying all tobacco plants in seedbeds from December 31, 2021 to January 10.

This season's late rains forced many growers of rain-fed tobacco to delay transplanting.

"Pursuant to the above, the Minister exempts tobacco growers from the above requirement in terms of section 5 (1) of the plant pest and diseases (tobacco) regulations 1979."

"The last date of destroying all tobacco plants in seedbeds shall be January 10, 2022 in the case of plants of a type other than oriental," TIMB has said.

TIMB also urged all tobacco growers to adhere to all other legislated dates to prevent and reduce carry-over of diseases and pests.

TIMB further said growers will be subjected to penalties for contravention of regulations required for destruction of tobacco plants by a specified date or prohibiting the planting of tobacco plants between specified dates.

