Nigeria: MBF to Buhari - You Can Only Delay Introduction of State Police, It'll Happen in Nigeria

Makurdi — The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has said President Muhammadu Buhari's recent comment dismissing the option of creating State Police in the country would only delay the actualization of the legitimate agitation of the people which would eventually come to fruition.

The National President of MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu who on Wednesday was reacting to a clip of the President's recent television interview said the practice of true federalism was crucial to the survival of the country.

His words: "It is unfortunate that President Muhammadu Buhari would say that State Police is not an option. He can only delay legitimate agitations of the people but cannot stop it.

"We must practice true federalism which is what Nigeria is. You cannot rule Nigeria as a totalitarian state. And the federal government cannot continue to impose on the federating units its authority using federal police and federal institutions.

"If we must continue as a federation we then have to operate as a federation. So all he (President Buhari) can do is to delay the process. There is no way such processes will not come to fruition because one of the aspects of true federalism is partial autonomy on some issues like policing and others by the federating units.

"Given what happened in Lagos, that even calls for Nigerians to rise up and say that the presidency, the federal police cannot do that. It is not acceptable, it is not tenable.

"The Governor is the Chief Security Officer of the State and should have authority in his state. No federal institution should impose anything on the Governor.

"It is glaring that we are not running true federalism and this rascality should stop because it is unacceptable. So as far as we are concerned, we will always insist on state police and we believe it is going to happen whether Buhari accepts it now or not, it will come. And true federalism, restructuring must happen in Nigeria for us to move forward. Our country cannot just be ran like a militarized state in a democracy."