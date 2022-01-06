Nigeria: Pandef Faults Buhari, Insists State Police

Yenagoa — The Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari's position on state police, urging Nigerians to insist on creation of state police.

PANDEF, through its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson while disagreeing with President Muhammadu Buhari on state police said: "The president is saying he does not believe in state police.

"Well, that has been the position of the presidency.

"They do not support state police and the reason is obvious because they are simply benefiting from the absolute command and control system that is in place where you appoint an Inspector General of Police and he dances to your tune.

"It is what you want, what pleases the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that you do.

"In fact, if a Commissioner of Police does not dance to the tune of the president or presidency he is sacked.

"You appoint commissioner of Police or post commissioner of Police to a state that would do the biddings of the IG and the president.

"And of course the IG through the CP do accordingly and completely disregard orders or instructions from the governors who are supposedly democratically elected and are the chief security officers of their states.

"This is unacceptable and we cannot continue like this. We can cite several instances such as the Lagos governor, as it were, who was completely disregarded.

"This is not acceptable. Situation like that could create chaos and lead to very unpleasant situation in the state.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Conflict Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"So, for PANDEF, we believe in the creation of state police. It is one of the critical aspects of restructuring and we believe that the Nigerian State should be restructured.

"We have operated this system for too long and it is not working. It is creating problem for us and is not doing us any good.

"So, the President is saying that he does not support state police is completely out of place, self-centered and egoistic and it is because the presidency is enjoying this faulty system.

"So we completely condemned what is going on in Nigeria.

"We hope that the National Assembly and all true patriots will add their voice to insist that we can no longer continue this way.

"The security architecture of Nigeria is archaic, obsolete and analogue and we need to rejig the system.

"If we say let us change the service chiefs every two months it will not change the system. It is not about the person, it is about the structure and system that is no longer needed in today's world

"So, we need to open up the system, we need to have community and local government police.

"The community police that the IG projected is completely out of place because the concept was wrong and that is why it is not working.

"PANDEF position remains: we stand for the demand for state police.

"The fear of some is that the governors will abuse it and we readily asked whether the Federal Government is not abusing the present system."