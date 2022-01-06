Nigeria: Digital Economy - Obaseki to Provide Optical Fibre Connectivity Across 18 LGAs

Benin — Governor Godwin Obaseki of Delta State has assured residents that his government would sustain ongoing reforms and programmes aimed at achieving digital economy in the state, promising to provide fibre optic connectivity to all Edo communities to enhance access to the internet and expand the state's digital economy.

Obaseki, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, yesterday, said his administration was committed to building physical and digital infrastructure, leveraging technology to drive sustainable growth and development in the state.

The governor said that while the construction and rehabilitation of roads were currently ongoing across the 18 local government areas of the state, the state government would sustain investment in other infrastructure, including electricity and fibre connections.

He said: "Our operation Light Up Edo is in full gear with the street-lighting project being rolled out in Benin City, Ekpoma and Auchi.

"We are working with a private provider to connect all our 18 councils with fibre optic connection to enhance access to the internet and expand the digital economy across the state."

Obaseki reassured that his administration's huge investment in physical and digital infrastructure would position Edo State as a major commercial hub in Nigeria and West Africa.

Noting that the government was nurturing a new generation of Edo youths that would dominate and conquer the world, the governor said: "We are supporting our youths in entrepreneurship and innovation to seize the moment and build top-of-the-range capacity to compete with their peers globally.

"As a government, we are recommitting ourselves to deepen growth across all sectors of the state and provide more opportunities for our people to realise their full potential.

"These we will do by leveraging the innate abilities of our people and providing them with the tools and enablement to dominate and conquer their world."