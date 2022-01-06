Zimbabwe: Chadcombe Robber Still to Be Buried

One of the three robbers who was shot dead last December by retired detective Mr Joseph Nemaisa after they stormed his Chadcombe house looking for cash has not yet been buried.

The three dead were named as Brian Koga Tendere (38) of Murehwa, Charles Chirara (30) of Ushewokunze and a rogue soldier Tariro Gora of Charles Gumbo (1 Commando) Barracks, Harare. They were identified through the National Fingerprints Bureau and the Police Scenes of Crime experts.

Sources close to the investigations yesterday confirmed that Gora has not yet been buried and his body was still at a local mortuary.

Gora's family are reported to have contacted detectives from the CID on Tuesday and they were then referred to the army about the issue.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the developments.

"The issue is being handled by the army and they are some processes that are being done by the army," he said.

Two other suspected robbers --former constable Francis Takura (33) and Private Virimai Nyandoro (37) were recently arrested by CID Homicide.

Police have so far recovered an AK47 loaded with 17 x 7.62mm rounds of ammunition, 12 x 7.62mm spent cartridges, a Norinco pistol with six rounds of ammunition, a long shifting bar, five screw drivers, short bar spirit level, wheel spanner and pliers.

Investigations revealed that the Norinco pistol was stolen in a robbery on November 5 at a house along Bishop Gaul Avenue in Harare.

Further investigations have also led to the recovery of a .22 rifle fitted with a telescopic sight, an AK 47 magazine loaded with 25 rounds of ammunition, and a .303 rifle loaded with seven live rounds hidden in Gora's room.

Shine Nyamhunga (21) who allegedly sold out his employer to the gang of armed robbers that later on mistakenly stormed Mr Nemaisa's house, had only been employed for three weeks.

Nyamhunga, who was employed by Top parts and Tyres in Harare, was recently not asked to plead to robbery when he was arraigned before magistrate Ms Judith Taruvinga.

He was remanded in custody.

The complainant is Fadzanai Musarurwa of Chadcombe.

Allegations were that on December 6 at around 2045 hours, the accused and his accomplices hatched a plan to rob Ms Patience Matonzi.

In pursuant to their plan, Nyamhunga gave his accomplices directions to Ms Matonzi's house in order to execute their robbery plan.

However, the gang missed their target and mistakenly pounced on Mr Nemaisa's family.

Nyamhunga, of house number 18 Badia Road in Arcadia, Harare, was arrested by detectives from the CID Homicide Section.

Police are still looking for two other suspects who are now believed to be in Mozambique.

The suspects were linked to five counts of armed robbery which occurred in Marondera, Belvedere, Hatfield, Cold Comfort and Mabelreign in Harare, where property worth over US$52 300 was stolen.

Police enquiries have shown that the .22 rifle fitted with a telescopic sight and .303 rifle were stolen from a complainant in Marondera on November 15 last year.

Detectives recovered an AK47 from Wirimayi Nyandoro's house in Harare, who was part of the robbers that pounced on Mr Nemaisa's house, but remained in the car outside the house.