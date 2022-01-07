Nigeria: Buhari - Age Is Telling On Me but I Can't Complain

6 January 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the desire to conclude his tenure successfully because "age is telling on me".

Buhari, who clocked 79 on December 17, 2021, said this while reacting to a question during an interview on NTA, on Thursday.

"About my age, I see my colleagues, they are now resting, and I assure you that I look forward to the next 17 months when I too will be less busy," he said.

"The age is telling on me, working now for six, seven to eight hours per day in the office is no joke; there are questions of executive council, memos from as many states as possible to be considered virtually every week. Really, it's a lot of hard work, but as I've said, I asked for it and I cannot complain.

"I have been a governor, I have been a minister, and I'm in my second term as president. So, I've gone through all the system and really, what else can I do for this country? I have given my best."

