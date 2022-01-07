Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Police Station in Imo State

7 January 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Amby Uneze

Owerri — Gunmen yesterday attacked the Ideato South Local Government Police Headquarters in Dikenafai, Imo State and freed those in detention. Though the police said the hoodlums could not succeed as their men repelled their action.

Reports had it that the hoodlums arrived in their numbers, used explosive devices and set the station ablaze.

The areas affected included the administrative office, the Divisional Police office, and the reception desk.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman, Interim Management Committee of Ideato South LGA, Pastor Bede Ikeaka, expressed shock.

Meanwhile, the Imo Police Command spokesman, Michael Abattam, a chief superintendent of police, confirmed the attack but noted that their officers fought back and dislodged the attackers.

He, however, promised to do a detailed reaction as soon as possible.

Fortunately, it was learnt that local vigilance group in the area caught some of the detainees as they were advancing to escape.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X