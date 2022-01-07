Nigeria: Plight of the Internally Displaced

editorial

The authorities could do more to ameliorate the problems of the most vulnerable in society

The humanitarian situation in the Internally Displaced Persons' (IDPs) camps across the country begs for urgent and prompt intervention from government. With thousands of people reportedly sleeping in the open and living in extremely overcrowded and deplorable conditions, the IDPs are living in a dire and harsh situation. Even many of the displaced who were returned to their villages recently by the Borno State government are not faring better. They suffer from food shortages as well as widespread insecurity and hostilities as they are often reportedly targeted by non-state armed groups. Though we acknowledge the limitations of government, given lean resources, we must find ways to ameliorate the problems of the most vulnerable of our society.

Apart from massive food shortages, the victims are imperiled by several risk factors. Dislodgement of populations and resettlement in makeshift locations create atmosphere of environmental degradation, poverty, lack of safe water, poor sanitation, and waste management, all which promote communicable diseases and make life unbearable for the displaced. There are also reports of the startling abuses to which women and girls are subjected in the camps. It is unacceptable and criminal for security personnel and aid workers, whose primary task is to guard and provide support for the displaced persons, to turn around and be demanding sexual gratifications from women and girls in exchange for food, money, and other favours.

Some of the people in the IDP camps also suffer from post-traumatic stress disorders and increased rates of infectious diseases. Many children born in the camps do not have access to education, placing their future at a risk. We appeal to all critical stakeholders to help in tackling the diminishing quality of life in the camps where high rates of mortality and malnutrition are rampant. Government, donor agencies and NGOs should also address the low rates of vaccination in the camps.

The dire situation of the displaced persons is amply captured in a recent report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, which stated that "The vulnerable host populations are in critical need of humanitarian interventions that include food, water, sanitation, protection, education, shelter and health services." The question, therefore, is: Why, despite the "huge and enormous" cost to the federal government, Nigeria, according to the UN agency, is facing "the biggest humanitarian crisis in Africa today"?

The challenges are probably the ineffectiveness of the several agencies of government saddled with the responsibility of soothing the pains of the IDPs, and massive corruption. After all, it is known that relief materials meant for the IDPs have been diverted to the open markets for sale to the public by officials of government. There is also misappropriation of funds meant for the relief of the displaced persons. The high level of corruption has exacerbated the poverty of majority of the people. By diverting scarce resources meant for the most vulnerable of our people, things are being made increasingly difficult for them. This challenge must be addressed.

The federal government needs to ensure that resources being deployed to help the poor and vulnerable of our society are not misappropriated by a few persons in positions of authority. The authorities must also work to restore security to the communities.