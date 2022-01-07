Nigeria: IPOB Order - Food, Cattle Dealers Mull Fresh Blockade in South-East

6 January 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dalhatu Liman

The Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff & Cattle Dealers of Nigeria Wednesday expressed its readiness to stop the transportation of livestock and foodstuffs to the South East.

The union was responding to a statement on Monday by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) banning the singing of the national anthem in schools and directing the people of the zone to stop consuming beef of imported cattle from the north.

In an interview with the BBC, Muhammad Tahir, the chairman of the union, described the directive as empty propaganda, saying "we're tired of such rhetoric."

He said: "We want a united Nigeria - one nation and one people; but if they (IPOB) deem it otherwise, then we're okay for that.

"We're not supplying impoverishment to them, rather we take delivery of our affluence to their region. We supply them with foodstuffs, not toxic substances."

He said the southern population could not withstand even a day of food or meat blockage from the north.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X