Nigeria: Real Reason Buhari Didn't Disclose His Candidate for 2023 - Osinbajo's Promoters

7 January 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

Chairman of the Public Opinion Leaders Group, a unit of The Progressive Project (TPP), Shettima Umar Abba Gana, yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari didn't disclose the identity of his preferred candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election, during an exclusive interview with Channels TV on Wednesday because he was being democratic.

President Buhari, while responding to a question about who his preferred candidate was, said, "It is a secret."

He said, "No, I wouldn't say because he may be eliminated if I mention him. I better keep it."

Asked if he was interested in who eventually succeeds him, the President said, "No. Let him come, whoever it is."

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the headquarters of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust and other titles, Gana said, "We don't know what exactly our current president would do but if he says he has no choice or he is not selecting anybody, it is quite in order.

"The president today and even till that time of election cannot tell anybody he is favouring anybody. He has to be independent for all candidates in his party and even those not in his party.

"I don't expect him to come out and reveal the identity of whoever he is supporting. That won't be democracy."

The group called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to run for presidency, saying as vice president he has the firm knowledge of what Nigerians need and would deliver if given the mandate.

"We started this project because we found out that in a few years, there would be some changes and we want to be sure that we get what we think is one of the best people that can continue with what has been done and even improve on it," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X