Nigeria: Real Reason Buhari Didn't Disclose His Candidate for 2023 - Osinbajo's Promoters

Chairman of the Public Opinion Leaders Group, a unit of The Progressive Project (TPP), Shettima Umar Abba Gana, yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari didn't disclose the identity of his preferred candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election, during an exclusive interview with Channels TV on Wednesday because he was being democratic.

President Buhari, while responding to a question about who his preferred candidate was, said, "It is a secret."

He said, "No, I wouldn't say because he may be eliminated if I mention him. I better keep it."

Asked if he was interested in who eventually succeeds him, the President said, "No. Let him come, whoever it is."

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the headquarters of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust and other titles, Gana said, "We don't know what exactly our current president would do but if he says he has no choice or he is not selecting anybody, it is quite in order.

"The president today and even till that time of election cannot tell anybody he is favouring anybody. He has to be independent for all candidates in his party and even those not in his party.

"I don't expect him to come out and reveal the identity of whoever he is supporting. That won't be democracy."

The group called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to run for presidency, saying as vice president he has the firm knowledge of what Nigerians need and would deliver if given the mandate.

"We started this project because we found out that in a few years, there would be some changes and we want to be sure that we get what we think is one of the best people that can continue with what has been done and even improve on it," he said.