Nigeria: Audit Report Indicts Osun College Bursar Over Financial Impropriety

The office of the Auditor-General of Osun State has indicted the Bursar of College of Education, Ila-Orangun, Olanrewaju Rasheed Oyedeji, for financial impropriety, and urged the state government to declare a state of emergency on the bursary department of the college.

The indictment was contained in a report signed by the State Auditor-General, Folorunsho Adesina, after an investigation carried out on the finances of the college in line with the provisions of Section 125 Sub-Section 3 (B) and Section 4 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The audit covered the statutory review of 2016 to 2019 financial statements of the college and the auditing period between January 1, 2019 and November 30, 2021.

The auditor-general's report containing the recommendation was submitted to the State House of Assembly.

"With the gross financial irregularities observed in the accounts of Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun, as duly established by the provision of the financial regulation and other extant laws, the state government is hereby advised to declare a state of emergency on the bursary department of the college since the auditor-general has uncovered major irregularities perpetrated in the college accounts.

"Moreover, the 2018 and 2019 financial statements of the college are unreliable because they do not show a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the college," part of the recommendation read.