Liberia: Tension At Cummings Trial Leaves Four Court Officers Brutalized, Three Person Arrested

6 January 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Willie N. Tokpah

Monrovia — Tension at the criminal proceeding of opposition Alternative National Congress Leader, Alexander B. Cummings, has left two female court officers badly injured and two male officers severely wounded on Thursday morning.

The tension errupted after supporters of both the ANC and Mr. Benoni W. Urey were forcing their way through the main entrance of the Monrovia City Court, where the proceeding is ongoing.

The case involved the criminal indictment of Cummings by the All Liberian Party on allegations of criminal conspiracy and forgery, relating to the alleged alteration of the Collaborating Political Parties' Framework Document.

The officers were trying to control the crowd that was forcing its way through the main entrance, at which time there were no presence of many police officers.

The officers are Charles Bloyuefloh, Francis Armah, Victoria Davis and Patience Kollie, all of the city police.

They have been rushed to a medical center for treatment.

The incident occurred prior to the start of Thursday proceeding.

Prior to the calling of the case, Monrovia City Court Judge Jomah Jallah registered that it was unfortunate that his officers got brutalized to the extent that some fainted.

Judge Jallah noted that the matter will be reported to the Chief Justice for necessary action.

However, he said two persons were arrested in connection to the crime.

Meanwhile, during the proceeding, court granted the proseuction request to include ANC Chairman Daniel Naatehn and the party's Secretary General as parties to the case.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X