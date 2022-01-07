Africa: Anis Ben Slimane Features in IFFHS Men's Youth CAF Team of Year 2021

6 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's Anis Ben Slimane is the only Arab player who features in the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) Men's Youth CAF team of the Year 2021.

The young midfielder of Denmark's Brondby (21) was selected along the following players: Mathyas Randrimamy (PSG/ Madagascar), Saidou Sow (Guinea), Sinaly Diomande (Côte d'Ivoire), Odilon Kossounou (Côte d'Ivoire), Issa Kabore (Burkina Faso), Aguibou Camara (Guinea), Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana), Lassina Traoré (Burkina Faso), Amad Diallo Traoré ( Côte d'Ivoire).

