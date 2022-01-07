Tunisia: Coronavirus - 33 Cases of Omicron Infection Recorded in Tunisia By January 4, 2022

6 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Mahjoub Al-Ouni, member of the scientific committee for the fight against the coronavirus, said on Thursday that Tunisia has recorded, until Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 33 cases of infection by the omicron mutant known for its very rapid spread.

He added, in a statement to TAP, that the results of the genetic sequencing of a number of positive cases of infection by this mutant will be announced this week.

According to Al-Ouni, the Delta variant remains, at present, the dominant variant, stressing that the rate of positive tests by the Delta and Omicron variants amounted to 17.26%.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X