Tunisia: Coronavirus - 33 Cases of Omicron Infection Recorded in Tunisia By January 4, 2022

Tunis/Tunisia — Mahjoub Al-Ouni, member of the scientific committee for the fight against the coronavirus, said on Thursday that Tunisia has recorded, until Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 33 cases of infection by the omicron mutant known for its very rapid spread.

He added, in a statement to TAP, that the results of the genetic sequencing of a number of positive cases of infection by this mutant will be announced this week.

According to Al-Ouni, the Delta variant remains, at present, the dominant variant, stressing that the rate of positive tests by the Delta and Omicron variants amounted to 17.26%.