Cameroon: Private Print, Online Press - Application Files for Subsidies Awaited

Below is a press release from the Ministry of Communication.

"The Minister of Communication wishes to inform managers of private print press and online press companies, wishing to benefit from Government Subsidy to Private Media for the 2021 financial year, to submit complete application files at the Ministry of Communication, Department of Private Media Development and Advertising from Thursday, January 06, 2022.

Complete files which will be accepted until Friday, January 28, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. should comprise the following documents:

One (01) Application stamped at the current rate indicating: The name, nature and address of the applying company; The name and address of the main person in charge. One (01) copy of the Receipt of enrolment in the National Communication Register; One (01) Certified true copy of the act of admission of the applying company to the practice of the profession; One (01) Certified true copy of the national identity card or residence permit, for foreigners, of the main person in charge of the applying company; One (01) Certificate of Non conviction, no older than three (03) months, of the main person in charge of the applying company; One (01) Certified true copy of the company's tax file; One (01) Account opening attestation from authorized banking institution; The original of the clearance certificate from the National Social Insurance Fund (NSIF). Certified copies of the employment contracts of the staff of the applying company, legalized by the Ministry of in charge of Employment; Certified copies of press cards of journalists and similar staff; Copies of all issues of the year 2021, for print media, clearly indicating: The name and address of the printing press in charge of production; The name and address of the organization in charge of distribution; Proof of the deposit of newspaper at the central or devolved services of the Ministry of Communication, for print press organs. An Account for the utilization of Government Subsidy to Private Media for the previous financial year; One (01) Solemn undertaking to use the subsidy received only for the purpose of carrying out the business.

Yaounde, 05 January 2022

The Minister of Communication