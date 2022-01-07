Cameroon: West Region - WILPF-Cameroon to Assist IDPs

West Region: WILPF-Cameroon To Assist IDPs

A non-governmental organization, known as "Women International League for Peace and Freedom in Cameroon (WILPF) has promised to empower some 1,500 Internally-displaced Persons (IDPs) women in various aspects of economic activities, to help them engage in income-generating activities that can better their living standards. The National President of WILPF-Cameroon, Sylvie Jacqueline Ndongmo, made the promise in Dschang on 25 November 2021, while launching a one-day information and sensitization campaign on her new project of assistance to IDPs in Menoua Division.

The workshop that grouped religious authorities, traditional rulers, representative of IDPs from Nkongni, Penke Michel, Sanchou, Foukoue and Dschang central subdivisions, and village animators, was aimed at introducing WILPF-Cameroon socio-economic project on how to assist and take care of IDPs, by enabling them establish and invest in income-generating activities.

Addressing the participants, that included community leaders, who will in turn relay the project to the population. Ndongmo, said after analyzing that the crisis and war in the Northwest and Southwest regions was still dragging on after five years, and observing that the food items and financial assistance to the IDPs could not sustain them for a long period, her organization thought it wise that priority should go to encouraging the IDPs to invest in income-generating activities. She said investing financial services and assistance to the IDPs in Menoua will be an incentive for these IDPs to become small holder business heads.