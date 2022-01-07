Cameroon: ICT University - Prof. Pondi Inducted Vice-Chancellor

This was during a ceremony at the institution's campus in Yaounde yesterday, January 5, 2022.

On behalf of the administrative authority of the office of the Vice-Chancellor, together with all the customs and traditions of the ICT University from Rev. Professor Anyambod Emmanuel Anya, the out-going Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jean-Emmanuel Pondi, took over office as the new Vice-Chancellor of the institution. This was during an induction ceremony at the Messassi campus of the University yesterday January 5, 2022. The official handing-over ceremony was an emotional one witnessed by several dignitaries and chaired by Professor Beban Sammy Chumbow; the Pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the ICT University.

After being commissioned as the Vice-Chancellor of the ICT University, Prof. Jean-Emmanuel Pondi lauded the board of trustees for the confidence bestowed on him. He told the congregation that what matters now is what to be done together with his new team for a university he considers great. His vision is centred on the wellbeing of students with a message of positivity and friendship while creating solutions to any problem.

"I will bring in my best with all sincerity and determination necessary to move forward the ICT University," Prof Jean-Emmanuel Pondi noted. The new Vice-Chancellor is a well-known professor of International Relations and Political Science worldwide. Upon his appointment as the Vice-Chancellor of the ICT University, Pr Pondi also doubles as Vice-Rector in Charge of Teaching, Professionalism and ICT Development in the University of Yaounde I.

The President, Board of Trustees, The ICT University Worldwide, Professor Victor Mbarika and many other speakers took to the rostrum to thank the out-going Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Anyambod Emmanuel Anya for his remarkable and distinguished services to the University since 2017. He was particularly praised for the new dimension he brought; that of counselling and paying attention to the problems of staff and students. In tears the administrative and student bodies of the ICT University said he will be greatly missed.