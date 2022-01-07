Cameroon: Promoting Peace and Development - Media Associations Concert

The brainstorming meeting on Thursday December 30 gave birth to a media platform to promote peace and Development in the Central African Sub region.

For some years now the peace in the Central African Sub-region has been threatened and the media has the responsibility to contribute in restoring peace. Information is power and insight can impact on public discourse. This way, perceptions can be changed by access to media. An important part of developing conditions that can uphold peace is for the population to be informed.

Against this backdrop, some media organizations in Cameroon and the Central African Sub region on Thursday December 30, 2021 met in Douala as well as through Zoom to brainstorm on how to push for peace in the sub-region. The meeting also saw the examination of the articles of the association that was put together by an ad hoc committee set in place a few months ago with sponsorship from the UN. It was also a meeting to elect the pioneer executive of the platform.

During the meeting the different media organizations agreed to create a platform of media professionals for the promotion of peace and sustainable development. According to the pioneer President of the platform Taryang Tabe of the Cameroon Association of Media Professionals, (CAMP) the main objective of the platform is to use the media to work for peace and durable development in the Central African Sub region. He added that they are also out to fight against hate speech, xenophobia, and to educate and sensitized the public on the importance of peace.

For Taryang Tabe the platform will also promote solidarity amongst media professionals within the sub region. During the meeting other members of the executive were voted into office, they will run for three years nonrenewable.