Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Fifty patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central, Northern Red Sea, and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, forty-five patients are from Quarantine Centers (19) and Testing Stations (26) in Asmara, Central Region. Four patients are from Quarantine Center in Massawa, Northern Red Sea Region. One patient is from Testing Station in Assab, Southern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, twenty-four patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (17) and Southern Red Sea (5), and Northern Red Sea (2) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, 61 years old patient in the Southern Region has passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 7,865 while the number of deaths has risen to 79.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 8,211.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

06 January 2022