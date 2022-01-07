Ghana: Electroland Ghana Gives to Stars

6 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Electroland Ghana Limited has presented a cheque for $10,000 to the Black Stars ahead of their participation in the 2021 AFCON and Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The amount was the fourth tranche of a $60,000 support the company pledged in 2021to support the team.

The Minister of Youth and Sports (MoYS), Mr. Mustapha Ussif who received the cheque thanked Electroland for responding to the call by President Akufo-Addo to support the Black Stars.

He promised that the money would be put to good use as they hope to end Ghana's AFCON drought.

Mr. Vincent Azan-Gbiok, the National Sales Manager of the company said the gesture was in response to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's call on corporate Ghana to support the senior national team in their AFCON and World Cup adventures.

He saidfunds for the sponsorship came from the accumulated sale of NASCO products for the past last month.

"This should let our customers know that they support the Black Stars by purchasing from us. This should urge them on to purchase NASCO products."

