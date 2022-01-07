Ghana: New Boxing Champions Call On Nat'l Chief Imam

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) on Monday presented to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh (Dr) Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, three national boxing champions who recently won national titles, for prayers, blessings and support.

They were Joseph Akai Nettey, holder of the World Royal Boxing Organization(WRBO) and national flyweight belts; Mubaraka Abubakar, national middleweight champion and Haruna Osumanu, also known as Sabo Mei Kidi, the new national heavyweight champion.

Sheikh (Dr) Osman Nuhu Sharubutu welcomed them and prayed for the boxers to win world titles in addition to the national titles.

He appealed to all and sundry to help the hardworking Zango men and women in athletics and boxing in particular.

The president of the GBA, Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye indicated that the decision to introduce the champions and present their titles to the Chief Imam, was because the champions are young men from the Zangos and it was the very first time that Zango boxers claimed three titles at the same time.

The GBA president appealed to Dr Nuhu Sharubutu to add his voice to the plight of the GBA and boxers in Ghana who he saidstruggle to make ends meet.

"We want His Eminence to appeal to his children who are in business and philanthropists to come to the aid of the boxers in the Zangos so that the upcoming talents and hardworking men who aspire for greatness would be motivated and encouraged to train hard and win titles."

Later, the GBA delegation inspected the NFC Gym which is right opposite the residence of the Chief Imam.

The facility is expected to host the Zango Boxing Academy (ZABOA) which would be launched soon.

Present at the meeting wereAlhaji Muritala Taufiq, Chairman of Boxing Promotions, Alhaji Abdul Samed, a boxing manager and Alhaji Khuzaima Osman, Manager and CEO of the new NFC Gym.