Egypt: Environment Minister Greets Pope Tawadros On Christmas

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad visited the papal premises of the Coptic Cathedral to greet Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria and Patriarch of St. Mark Diocese on the occasion of Christmas.

Fouad asserted the importance of merging the environmental dimensions in the life of citizens to participate in maintaining environment and natural resources especially in light of the climate changes taking place in the world.

The meeting tackled documenting cooperation between the Environment Ministry and the church in the campaigns that aim at raising environmental awareness and training to maintain the environment.