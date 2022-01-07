Egypt: Sisi Greets Pope Tawadros On Christmas

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi greeted on Thursday 6/1/2022 Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria and Patriarch of St. Mark Diocese on Christmas.

The president wished the Pope and all Christians a merry Christmas and Egypt continuing progress and prosperity.

In his cable to the Pope, President Sisi praised strong ties binding Muslims with Copts, saying our unity is the main pillar on which development and progress are based.

He made clear that the nation at this stage requires rallying efforts of all sons to build a better and bright future.

He hoped that all aspirations of Egyptian Copts are materialized.

Earlier in the day, President Sisi greets Copts living abroad on Christmas.