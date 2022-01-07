Egypt: Sisi Greets Pope Tawadros On Christmas

6 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi greeted on Thursday 6/1/2022 Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria and Patriarch of St. Mark Diocese on Christmas.

The president wished the Pope and all Christians a merry Christmas and Egypt continuing progress and prosperity.

In his cable to the Pope, President Sisi praised strong ties binding Muslims with Copts, saying our unity is the main pillar on which development and progress are based.

He made clear that the nation at this stage requires rallying efforts of all sons to build a better and bright future.

He hoped that all aspirations of Egyptian Copts are materialized.

Earlier in the day, President Sisi greets Copts living abroad on Christmas.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X