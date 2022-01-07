Egypt: All Payroll Cards to Be Replaced With Meeza Cards By End of January

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said that work will be finalized for replacing all the payroll cards of civil servants with Meeza cards by the end of January.

The minister added that the pilot phase of changing the payroll cards to Meeza cards was launched in 2020 and challenges have been overcome before the official launch in February 2021, according to a statement released by the ministry on Thursday 6/1/2022.

By the end of January, 2022 work will be finalized to change about 4.3 million payroll cards of state employees to Meeza cards, he said.

The move will be achieved in cooperation with Banque Misr, the National Bank of Egypt, Housing and Development Bank, Arab African International Bank, Emirates NBD, Banque du Caire, Arab Banking Corporation, the United Bank, and the Commercial International Bank, in addition to Egypt's Post Authority, Maait added.

Maait said the payroll cards will not stop working until Meeza cards are activated

Meeza cards are the world's most modern e-cards that offer many advantages for the state employees who would be able to withdraw, free of charge, up to 30 percent of their salary in advance during the first six months, he said.

The service will be only available for online purchasing and at Point of Sale ( PoS), Maait added.