Tunisia: TIA Launches Online Investor Guide

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Investment Authority (TIA) launched Wednesday the Online Investor Guide which is available at the following address: https://guide.tia.gov. tn.

The guide, designed and developed by the authority with the support of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), is an interactive tool which offers up-to-date and practical information on the business climate and investment opportunities in Tunisia.

This guide presents the country as an attractive site for investment owing to its pool of expertise (over 7,000 engineers, 25,000 students, 70,000 graduates each year and more than 200 academic institutions ) and an adequate infrastructure (9 international airports, 7 trade maritime ports, 157 industrial zones, 15 cyberparks, 12 competitiveness clusters, etc.).

The guide also gives an overview of investment opportunities and flagship sectors of activity in Tunisia, namely the aeronautics and automotive industries, pharmaceuticals, ICT, textile, tourism, green energy, etc.

Tunisia is the 4th EU textile supplier. The country provides a low cost per unit compared with direct competitors and enjoys a geographical proximity to European markets.

The guide also provides a list of international companies operating in several activities which chose Tunisia as a regional base of operations, including Altran, Huawei, IBM, Sanofi, Pfizer, Valeo, Leoni, Yazaki ...

TIA serves as the first point of contact for investors wishing to operate in Tunisia. Its mission is to offer guidance to new or expanding businesses in each stage and help entrepreneurs or companies explore investment opportunities.