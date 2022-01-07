Tunisia: Political Advertising and Violation of Electoral Silence Are Punishable By Fines - President of Court of Auditors

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Court of Auditors, Néjib Ktari, told TAP on Thursday that electoral crimes, including political advertising and violation of electoral silence, are punishable by fines under Articles 154 and 155 of the Electoral Code.

Article 154 stipulates that any violation of the provisions of Article 57 on the prohibition of political advertising is punishable by a fine ranging from 5 to 10 thousand dinars.

Article 155 of the Electoral Code stipulates that any violation of the provisions of Article 69 prohibiting all forms of propaganda during the electoral silence is punishable by a fine of 3 to 20 thousand dinars.

The Public Prosecutor's Office at the Court of Auditors has seized, since January 2021, and in accordance with Article 15 of the organic law governing the Court of Auditors, the Public Prosecutor's Office which is competent in matters of electoral frauds which would constitute crimes or offences, he said.

He said that these frauds are included in the report published by the Court of Auditors on the results of the audit of the financing of the 2019 legislative and early presidential election campaigns.

According to Ktari, the suspicions related to political advertising and the violation of electoral silence constitute offences whose sanction is financial and falls within the competence of the judiciary.

Ktari also recalled that the Court of Auditors had presented a proposal to the legislature to revise the Electoral Code to strengthen the effectiveness of the Court's intervention. He explained that the aim was to adopt specific procedures and time limits for litigation adapted to the nature of the electoral material, as well as to give more precision to the definition of certain concepts such as political advertising

The Tunis Court of First Instance announced on Wednesday that the Public Prosecutor's Office has decided to refer 19 people who participated in the 2019 legislative and presidential elections (including Rached Ghannouchi, Nabil Karoui and Youssef Chahed) to the Correctional Chamber of the Tunis Court of First Instance for electoral crimes.