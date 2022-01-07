Ghana: Ministry of Information's Media Capacity Enhancement to Start in Kumasi

The first batch of the 250 journalists, who will be trained this year by the Ministry of Information under its National Media Capacity Enhancement programme, will start their studies on 10th January 2022, in Kumasi.

The four-day programme, which aims at improving professional standard of journalists will be opened by Otumfour Osei Tutu at his Palace in Manhyia, Kumasi.

A press release from the Ministry of Information said the training will be organized annually to ensure continuous improvement of media personnel in the country.

The need assessment, curriculum and lecturers were agreed upon by an independent working group of experts led by Prof. Kwabena Akwansa-Aidoo, Rector of the Ghana Institute of journalism, it said.

The lecturers were selected by leading communications schools and media houses in Ghana, it added.