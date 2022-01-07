Ghana: Ministry of Information's Media Capacity Enhancement to Start in Kumasi

6 January 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Patience Anaadem

The first batch of the 250 journalists, who will be trained this year by the Ministry of Information under its National Media Capacity Enhancement programme, will start their studies on 10th January 2022, in Kumasi.

The four-day programme, which aims at improving professional standard of journalists will be opened by Otumfour Osei Tutu at his Palace in Manhyia, Kumasi.

A press release from the Ministry of Information said the training will be organized annually to ensure continuous improvement of media personnel in the country.

The need assessment, curriculum and lecturers were agreed upon by an independent working group of experts led by Prof. Kwabena Akwansa-Aidoo, Rector of the Ghana Institute of journalism, it said.

The lecturers were selected by leading communications schools and media houses in Ghana, it added.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X