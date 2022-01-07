Somalia Reports 729 Cases of Covid-19

A total of 729 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Somalia from a sample size of 9,158 tested in the last one week according to the data from the ministry of health.

Somalia has reported 729 new COVID-19 cases in the past one week bringing the number of confirmed positive cases in the country to 24,261 cases.

The majority of the cases -420 are from Banaadir region which encompasses the capital Mogadishu followed by Somaliland with 87 cases and Jubbaland 86 cases.

234 people recovered from the virus raising the total number of confirmed cases to 13,182.

No fatalities have been reported the number stands at 1,335.