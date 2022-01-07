Tunisia: Two People Die of Coronavirus in Gabes, 24 More Cases

6 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Gabes governorate recorded two more fatalities of the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, according to recent statistics published Thursday by the Local Health Directorate.

Another 24 people tested positive for the virus, among 126 tests carried out. This takes the caseload in the region to 22,773, including 233 active cases.

The new positive cases were discovered as follows: 17 in South Gabes, 3 in West Gabes, 1 case in Gabes-City, 1 in Ouedhref, 1 in El Metouia and 1 case in Dkhilet Toujane.

There are currently 30 patients receiving treatment in hospitals in the governorate, including 2 in ICU.

