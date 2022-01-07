Tunisia: Number of Investment Projects Reported in 2021 Decreases By 57 Percent - TIA

Tunis/Tunisia — Nearly 25 projects (costing over 15 million dinars) were reported to the Tunisia Investment Authority (TIA), until December 2021, against 58 projects in 2020, down 57%, according to statistics from the TIA.

The investment intentions for projects whose cost amount to over 15 MTD fell 42% in 2021 compared to 2020, down from 2,818.5 MD to 1,620.8 MD, said the same source, adding that this decrease is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of jobs declined by 24% compared to 2020 and 27% over 2019.

The reported investment projects include creation, extension and renewal operations distributed at a rate of 14 for project creation (56%) with an investment cost of 1177.36 MD, 10 extension projects (40 %) with an investment cost of 411.47 MD and a renewal project (4%) with an investment cost of 31.95 MD.

According to the TIA, the volume of investments in 2021 soared 100% in the agricultural sector compared to 2020. However, large decreases by 83% in the renewable energy sector and 41 % in industry were recorded.

Regarding the distribution of projects by investment regime, the TIA says that 9 projects operate under the fully exporting regime with an overall investment amount of 1054.221 MD, or an increase of 59.4% compared to 2020. Regarding the 16 other projects, they operate under the regime other than totally exporting with an investment cost of 566.556 MD.

Regarding geographical distribution, the 25 investment projects reported in 2021 cover 13 governorates. 44% of reported projects are located in regional development areas with an amount of 439.716 MD. 27% of the total reported investment projects in regional development areas are industrial projects. The majority (55%) of which are extension projects.