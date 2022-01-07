Tunisia: International Firm Begins External Audit in Ministry of Infrastructure

Tunis/Tunisia — An external audit by an international firm bagan Thursday at the Tunisian Ministry of Public Works.

It targets the revision of the certificate of compliance with international quality standards ISO 9001 (Version 2015), obtained by the department on February 16, 2021.

The Tunisian Ministry of Public Works is the first in Africa to obtain international recognition for its system of quality and management of projects and services offered to real estate developers, contractors and engineering firms, the department said in a statement. Saoussen Hajri, representative for the MENA region of the French Institute of Standardisation, the agency hat has given the certificate to the department, who attended a meeting between Minister of Public Works and Housing Sarra Zaafrani Jenzri and the officer in charge of the audit operation, the Tunisian Ministry "adopts a well-developed programne of governance and good management.