Tunisia: Cabinet Meeting Approves Draft Presidential Economic Decrees

Tunis/Tunisia — A Cabinet meeting held Thursday at the Palace of Carthage, under the chairmanship of President Kais Saied, approved a number of draft presidential economic decrees.

- Draft decree on the approval of the seat agreement between the Republic of Tunisia and the Arab Accreditation Authority signed on March 9, 2021 in Tunis.

- Draft presidential decree on the creation of a national committee for the organisation, in Tunisia, of the eighth edition of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 8) in 2022, and defining its organisation and its mode of operation.

- Draft presidential decree establishing a national committee for the organisation of the 18th edition of the summit of the Francophonie to be held in 2022 in Djerba and defining its organisation and mode of operation.

- Draft presidential decree repealing Presidential Decree No. 1010 of 2019 dated November 4, 2019 on the establishment of a management unit by objectives for the implementation of a project of intensification of irrigated agriculture.

- Draft presidential decree amending the duration of validity of agricultural land and changing the boundaries of maintenance areas in agricultural land in the governorate of Sfax.

- Draft presidential decree amending Government Decision No. 1066 of 2019 on the creation of a toll on the Msaken / Gabes A1 freeway and setting the related rates.

- Draft presidential decree establishing a management unit by objectives at the Ministry of State Property and Land Affairs in order to monitor the project of improving the management of the state budget.

- Draft presidential decree approving the closing reports of the committee of inquiry and identification of state-owned land (delegation of Tozeur).