Algeria: Fiscal Year 2022 - Benabderrahmane Chairs Ceremony to Grant Budget Allocations to Ministries

The Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Aïmene Benabderrahmane, chaired Thursday the ceremony to grant budget allocations to various ministries under the Finance Act 2022.

The ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance (Algiers), in the presence of the Secretaries-General and authorizers of the various ministerial sectors and public administrations, as well as central directors of the ministry.

The macroeconomic framework for the year 2022 is based on a reference price of oil at US$ 45 per barrel and a market price worth US$ 50 per barrel, economic growth by 3.3%, a non-hydrocarbon growth of 3.9% and an inflation rate of 3.7%.

It provides for revenues worth DZD5,683.22 billion and budgetary expenditure worth DZD9,858.4 billion.