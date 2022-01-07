Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Malian Minister of Foreign Affairs

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune received Thursday Malian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdoulaye Diop, bearer of a message from Mali's Interim President Assimi Goïta, the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

"President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune received today Malian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdoulaye Diop, bearer of a message from Mali's Interim President, accompanied by a delegation of Malian officials," said the source.

"President of the Republic affirmed to the personal envoy of the Malian Interim President Algeria's permanent willingness to accompany the Malian brothers in the restoration of security and peace and the support of the democratic process," added the source.

"The audience was held in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Ramtane Lamamra and of Principal Private Secretary to the Presidency of the Republic Abdelaziz Khellaf," concluded the statement of the Presidency of the Republic.