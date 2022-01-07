Egypt: Ministry of Immigration Answers Queries On 1st Insurance Policy for Egyptian Expats

6 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Ministry of Immigration answered a number of queries paid by some Egyptian expatriates on the launch of the first-ever insurance policy for Egyptians living abroad in implementation of the directives of the political leadership.

In statements on Thursday 6/1/2022, Minister Nabila Makram said that the application of the insurance policy came in response to the requests of Egyptian expats, especially those working in Gulf countries.

She said the policy was launched in coordination with the Financial Supervisory Authority, the Egyptian Insurance Federation and the Interior Ministry and it came into force as of January 1.

Makram said an e-platform was launched to receive requests from expats willing to make use of this service, pointing out that the fees will be EGP 100 a year.

She expressed happiness over queries of Egyptian expats, especially those living in Europe.

