Senegal: Parliament Rejects Law Increasing Prison Time for Homosexuals

6 January 2022
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

A bill that would have increased the punishment for homosexual acts in Senegal from 5 years to 10 years will not be voted on, after lawmakers in a parliament committee on Wednesday rejected approving it for a vote by the full legislative body.

While prosecutions targeting gay people are rare, a 2020 survey by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association, an activist group, said such prosecutions are on the rise in the West African country.

The rejected law, introduced in December, would have increased jail time to 10 years for anyone who commits an "act against nature" with someone of the same gender.

The bill would have also targeted "lesbianism, bisexuality, transsexuality, intersexuality, bestiality, necrophilia and similar practices," AFP reported.

In its most recent international human rights report, published in March 2021, the U.S. State Department criticized Senegal for "violence or threats of violence against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or intersex persons" and the "existence or use of laws criminalizing consensual same-sex sexual conduct between adults."

Homosexuality is widely viewed as deviant in Senegal, which is 95% Muslim.

Proponents of the bill said they would continue to seek its passage.

According to Reuters, Ghana is also considering lengthening jail time for same-sex activity.

Some information in this report comes from Reuters, Agence France Press and The Associated Press.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X