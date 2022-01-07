Africa: Nigeria - Super Eagles Looking High

6 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Three-time Champions Nigeria Super Eagles are aiming high when they seek a fourth TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations title in Cameroon.

Nickname: Super Eagles

Participation No. 19

Records: Champions (1980, 1994, 2013)

Qualifiers

Nigeria 2-1 Benin

Lesotho 2-4 Nigeria

Nigeria 4-4 Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone 0-0 Nigeria

Benin 0-1 Nigeria

Nigeria 3-0 Lesotho

Coach: Augustine Eguavoen

Country: Nigeria

Date of Birth: 19.08.1965

"It is not an easy group, but we are very confident we can do well."

Squad

Players to watch:

Wilfried Ndidi (24) Midfielder, Leicester City (England)

Alex Iwobi (25) Midfielder, Everton (England)

Samuel Chukwueze (22), Forward, Villareal (Spain)

