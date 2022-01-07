Africa: Nigeria - Super Eagles Looking High

Three-time Champions Nigeria Super Eagles are aiming high when they seek a fourth TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations title in Cameroon.
Nickname: Super Eagles
Participation No. 19
Records: Champions (1980, 1994, 2013)
Qualifiers
Nigeria 2-1 Benin
Lesotho 2-4 Nigeria
Nigeria 4-4 Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone 0-0 Nigeria
Benin 0-1 Nigeria
Nigeria 3-0 Lesotho
Coach: Augustine Eguavoen
Country: Nigeria
Date of Birth: 19.08.1965
"It is not an easy group, but we are very confident we can do well."
Squad
Players to watch:
Wilfried Ndidi (24) Midfielder, Leicester City (England)
Alex Iwobi (25) Midfielder, Everton (England)
Samuel Chukwueze (22), Forward, Villareal (Spain)