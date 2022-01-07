Africa: Sudan - Jediane Falcons Soaring for Success

6 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The 1970 champions Sudan are back in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations with the Jediane Falcons thirsty for a long-awaited success.

Nickname: Jediane Falcons

Participation No. 9

Records: Champions (1970)

Qualifiers:

Sudan 4-0 Sao Tome and Principe

South Africa 1-0 Sudan

Ghana 2-0 Sudan

Sudan 1-0 Ghana

Sao Tome and Principe 0-2 Sudan

Sudan 2-0 South Africa

Coach: Burhan Tia

Country: Sudan

Date of Birth: 01.01.1965

"We are in a tough group, but we are ready to fight and try to get to the next stage. We are of course delighted that Sudan is back for the first time since 2012 and we will do our best to represent the country well."

Squad

Players to watch:

Mohamed Abdel Rahman (28) Forward, Al Hilal (Sudan)

Mohamed Al Rashed (28) Midfielder, Al Merriekh (Sudan)

Faris Abdallah (27) Defender, Al Hilal (Sudan)

