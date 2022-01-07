Africa: Sudan - Jediane Falcons Soaring for Success

The 1970 champions Sudan are back in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations with the Jediane Falcons thirsty for a long-awaited success.
Nickname: Jediane Falcons
Participation No. 9
Records: Champions (1970)
Qualifiers:
Sudan 4-0 Sao Tome and Principe
South Africa 1-0 Sudan
Ghana 2-0 Sudan
Sudan 1-0 Ghana
Sao Tome and Principe 0-2 Sudan
Sudan 2-0 South Africa
Coach: Burhan Tia
Country: Sudan
Date of Birth: 01.01.1965
"We are in a tough group, but we are ready to fight and try to get to the next stage. We are of course delighted that Sudan is back for the first time since 2012 and we will do our best to represent the country well."
Squad
Players to watch:
Mohamed Abdel Rahman (28) Forward, Al Hilal (Sudan)
Mohamed Al Rashed (28) Midfielder, Al Merriekh (Sudan)
Faris Abdallah (27) Defender, Al Hilal (Sudan)