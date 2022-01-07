Africa: Pharaohs Chasing More Records

6 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Egypt holds numerous records in TotalEnergies AFCON history. This time round, The Pharaohs are eyeing more records to break.

Nickname: The Pharaohs

Participation No. 25

Records: Champions (1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010)

Qualifiers:

Egypt 1-1 Kenya

Comoros 0-0 Egypt

Egypt 1-0 Togo

Togo 1-3 Egypt

Kenya 1-1 Egypt

Egypt 4-0 Comoros

Coach: Carlos Queiroz

Country: Portugal

Date of Birth: 01.03.1953

"We are fighting on multiple fronts. There is of course the World Cup qualifiers and now it's AFCON which is a very important tournament. We will do our best to represent Egypt in the best way possible."

Squad

Players to watch:

Mohamed Salah (29) Forward, Liverpool (England)

Mohamed Elshenawy (32) Goalkeeper, Al Ahly (Egypt)

Ahmed Hegazi (30) Defender, Al Ittihad (Saudi Arabia)

