Africa: Pharaohs Chasing More Records

Egypt holds numerous records in TotalEnergies AFCON history. This time round, The Pharaohs are eyeing more records to break.
Nickname: The Pharaohs
Participation No. 25
Records: Champions (1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010)
Qualifiers:
Egypt 1-1 Kenya
Comoros 0-0 Egypt
Egypt 1-0 Togo
Togo 1-3 Egypt
Kenya 1-1 Egypt
Egypt 4-0 Comoros
Coach: Carlos Queiroz
Country: Portugal
Date of Birth: 01.03.1953
"We are fighting on multiple fronts. There is of course the World Cup qualifiers and now it's AFCON which is a very important tournament. We will do our best to represent Egypt in the best way possible."
Squad
Players to watch:
Mohamed Salah (29) Forward, Liverpool (England)
Mohamed Elshenawy (32) Goalkeeper, Al Ahly (Egypt)
Ahmed Hegazi (30) Defender, Al Ittihad (Saudi Arabia)