Africa: Djurtus Aiming At "Third Time Lucky"

Guinea Bissau Djurtus are having their third consecutive TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations appearance, hoping to be "third time lucky" and go past the group stage for the first time.
Nickname: Djurtus
Participation No. 3
Records: Group Stage (2017, 2019)
Qualifiers:
Guinea Bissau 3-0 Eswatini
Congo 3-0 Guinea Bissau
Senegal 2-0 Guinea Bissau
Guinea Bissau 0-1 Senegal
Eswatini 1-3 Guinea Bissau
Guinea Bissau 3-0 Congo
Coach: Bassiro Cande
Country: Guinea Bissau
Date of Birth: 18.03.1948
"We are proud to be returning to the Cup of Nations for the third time. This time we will do our best to improve on previous performances. We are in a tough group with heavyweights but we will give our best."
Players to watch:
Piqueti Silva (28) Forward, Al Shoulla (Saudi Arabia)
Jorginho (26) Forward, Wisla Plock (Poland)
Joseph Mendes (30) Forward, Niort (France)