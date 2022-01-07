Africa: Djurtus Aiming At "Third Time Lucky"

6 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Guinea Bissau Djurtus are having their third consecutive TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations appearance, hoping to be "third time lucky" and go past the group stage for the first time.

Nickname: Djurtus

Participation No. 3

Records: Group Stage (2017, 2019)

Qualifiers:

Guinea Bissau 3-0 Eswatini

Congo 3-0 Guinea Bissau

Senegal 2-0 Guinea Bissau

Guinea Bissau 0-1 Senegal

Eswatini 1-3 Guinea Bissau

Guinea Bissau 3-0 Congo

Coach: Bassiro Cande

Country: Guinea Bissau

Date of Birth: 18.03.1948

"We are proud to be returning to the Cup of Nations for the third time. This time we will do our best to improve on previous performances. We are in a tough group with heavyweights but we will give our best."

Players to watch:

Piqueti Silva (28) Forward, Al Shoulla (Saudi Arabia)

Jorginho (26) Forward, Wisla Plock (Poland)

Joseph Mendes (30) Forward, Niort (France)

