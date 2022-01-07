Africa: Guinea Beat Rwanda in Last Build-Up Match

6 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Guinea's Syli National picked a 2-0 win in their second international friendly match against hosts Rwanda in Kigali this afternoon.

Mohamed Lamine Bayo and skipper Naby Keita netted two first half goals at the Amahoro Stadium to give Guinea a morale boosting win before they travel to Cameroon for their TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021. campaign.

The home side started brightly pushing forward, but the Guinea midfield held on well.

After 26 minutes Bayo jumped high to meet a well taken corner kick and beat Rwanda's goalkeeper Pierre Ishimwe. In the 35th minute Keita, who only arrived a day before from his Club Liverpool, got his name on the score sheet with a well taken shot and capitalizing on a blunder by Rwanda's defender Jean Bosco Ruboneka.

In the second half the two coaches made some changes, but the score line remained the same.

Guinea's head coach Kaba Diawara said that his side made some changes after losing the first friendly match 3-0 against the host "We are very happy with the training we have had in Rwanda in the last few days and also the two friendly matches we had," said Diawara after the match.

Diawara made it clear that his team is well prepared and ready for the TotalEnergies AFCON 2021. The Syli Nationale are placed in Group B alongside Senegal, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X