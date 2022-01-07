Egypt Reports 840 New Coronavirus Cases, 19 Deaths - Health Ministry

The Health Ministry said Thursday that 840 new coronavirus infections were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases reported in Egypt since the beginning of the outbreak to 390,294.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said 19 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 21,882.

As many as 512 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 324,425 so far, the spokesman said.

