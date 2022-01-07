Southern Africa: SADC Reschedules Extraordinary Summit

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) has rescheduled its extraordinary summit and its preceding meetings to January 11 and 12 this year.

The meetings which were slated to be held virtually from January 5 to 7 this year will now take place in Lilongwe, Malawi from 11th - 12th January 2022.

The Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government to be held on January this year will review the progress of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) which was deployed to support Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism.

President of Malawi Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, in his capacity as the Chairperson of SADC, will chair the Extraor- dinary Summit.

A statement issued by the SADC Secretariat, said prior to the Extraordinary Summit, Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa and Chairperson of the SADC Organ onPolitics, Defence and Security Coopera- tion will, on 11 January, 2022, convene an Extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Summit.

The summit will comprise Heads of State and Government from Organ Troika members namely Botswana, Na- mibia and SouthAfrica and will be attended by the Republic of Mozambique.

In accordance with the SADC Treaty, the SADC Summit is responsible for the overall policy direction and control of functions of the community, ultimately making it the policy-making institution of SADC.

SADC is an organization of 16 Member States established in 1980 as the Southern African development Coordinating Conference (SADCC) and later, in August, 1992 transformed into the southern African Development Community (SADC).

The mission of SADC is to promote sustainable and equitable economic growth and socio-economic development through efficient, productive systems, deeper cooperation and integration, good governance and durable peace and security; so that the region emerges as a competitive and effective player in international relations and the world economy.

Member States are Angola, Botswana, Comoros, and Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.