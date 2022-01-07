Tanzania: State Invites Indians to Invest in Energy Sector in Tanzania

7 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Janeth Mesomapya

ENERGY Minister January Makamba has called upon the government of India and its local investors to visit Tanzania and explore investment opportunities available in the energy sector, including the Mnazi Bay North block where the area is potential for gas.

Makamba advanced the call on Wednesday when he met and held talks with the High Commissioner of India to Tanzania Binaya Pradhan at the Ministry's office in Dar es Salaam.

The talks among others were aimed at discussing cooperation between the countries, especially in the energy sector.

He noted that there are various opportunities in the area (block) that require immediate investment and Indian investors should come forward to work with the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) in exploiting them.

Likewise, he said there are vast prospects for investment in solar energy in the area, including the construction of oil single-receiving terminals which are now a major need for Tanzania as it can strategically be used to distribute oil to East and Southern Africa.

"I welcome Indian investors to invest in oil granaries in partnership with the Tanzania International Petroleum Reserves Limited (Tiper) using its already built infrastructure," he said.

For his part, ambassador Pradhan said the government of India will continue to cooperate with Tanzania, including encouraging its local investors to take advantage of the opportunities available in the country.

He noted that the government is now looking forward to investing in Tanzania in areas of petroleum warehouses, East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EA- COP) project as well as solar energy projects, including the one in Kishapu district, Shinyanga region.

