Tanzania: Ministry Hands Over Covid-19 Equipment to 17 Regions

MINISTRY of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children has handed over Covid-19 medical equipment worth 57m/- to 12 regions in Mainland and five in Zanzibar to be used by health care providers during delivery of vitamin A to children in the country.

The medical equipment donated by Tanzania Food and Nutrition Center (TFNC) through Nutrition International (NI) were handed over to representatives from the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) and the Vice President Office (Union Affairs and Environment).

Speaking during the hand over ceremony, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Aifello Sichalwe said the equipment included 6,000 cartons of masks and 6000 litres of sanitizer, which will help frontline health workers and community health care workers (CHWs) to protect themselves from the pandemic.

He said due to the Co- vid-19 pandemic prevalence, the government continues to provide medical equipment to enable health care workers to fulfill their responsibilities effectively including delivery of vitamin A drops under the campaign dubbed 'Monthly Child Health and Nutrition Service.'

Dr Sichalwe mentioned regions where equipment have started to be distributed in including Dodoma, Gei- ta, Kagera, Morogoro, Kat- avi, Mwanza, Kilimanjaro, Shinyanga, Simiyu, Singida, Tabora and Tanga as well as all five regions in Zanzibar.

"These regions have been selected because of their poor performance in the provision of Health Nutrition Month services. Through this support it will help to strengthen the level of delivery of Vitamin A drops to more children," said Dr Sichalwe.

Receiving the equipment on behalf of the Director of Health Services in the Presi- dent's Office (PO-RALG)Dr Mwanahamisi Hassan said the equipment will help to deliver quality health care to the general population while fighting the Covid -19 pandemic.

TFNC Acting Director, Dr Ray Masumo commended the government of Canada through Nutrition International (NI) for its continued support to Tanzania's government in fighting Covid-19 pandemic and other nutritional challenges.

She added that the equipment will help health care providers who are in the frontline to deliver health services including implementing the Child Health Nutrition Month campaign as the current goal is to ensure that by 2025 all children in the country have access to Vitamin A drops through health centers.

On his part, Nutrition International (NI) Country Director, Dr Daniel Nyagawa said they have decided to provide equipment to the government in support of various ef- forts taken in the fight against Covid-19 and they will continue to cooperate in other interventions including in the area of nutrition.